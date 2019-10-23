Wednesday, October 23, 2019
As witnesses testify, subpoenas are ignored and investigations intensify, we are keeping tabs on all the impeachment developments. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following all the threads. She joins me on the show today to talk about former ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s testimony and more.
Associate Chair and Counselor of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, has been a leader in South Carolina and national Democratic Party politics. Now, he wants to unseat one of Trump’s biggest defenders, Senator Graham. He joins me on the show to talk about his campaign, respond to Graham’s defense of Trump comparing the impeachment inquiry to a “lynching,” and more.
LGBTQ trailblazer and business leader, Edie Windsor, is best known for her historic lawsuit and later Supreme Court case: United States vs. Windsor. A new book A Wild and Precious Life: A Memoir, shares the story of her life and passions from adventures in the lesbian bars of 1950s Greenwich Village, her work at IBM in the early days of tech to her activist awakening. Best-selling author and co-writer of the book, Joshua Lyon, and her spouse, Judith Kason-Windsor join me on the show to talk all about her life and legacy.
