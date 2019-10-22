Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This morning, Trump compared the impeachment process to a lynching—ramping up the rhetoric as the White House turmoil ramps up as well. Executive editor at Above the Law and contributor to The Nation, Elie Mystal, joins me to talk all about Trump’s latest outbursts and more of the ever-changing news coming out of the White House.
From former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor’s testimony to Trump’s to growing support for impeachment to the withdrawal from Syria, we’ve been keeping up with all the latest developments. Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) joins me to talk about news from Capitol Hill and beyond.
Trump called the Emoluments Clause "phony," but the framers designed it to keep federal officials away from the corrupting influence of a foreign state. The battle over whether or not Trump would hold next year’s G-7 summit at his Doral Resort in Florida put this conflict in the spotlight. Vox’s senior correspondent Ian Millhiser dug into the meaning of the Emoluments Clause and joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
