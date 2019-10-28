Monday, October 28, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Even the infamous Hollywood Access “grab em by the pussy” tape was released, Trump still won the presidency in 2016 and has largely avoided accountability since then. Reporters and authors Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy investigate his history and details 43 new sexual allegations against the president in their new book All the President's Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator. They join me on the show to talk all about the many accusations, new revelations and much more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from more impeachment investigation witnesses testifying and defying subpoenas, the World Series audience booing Trump at last night’s game and the inconsistencies in Trump’s account of the raid to catch Islamic State leader Abu Bark al-Baghadadi. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:10 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|