Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As major challenges to reproductive rights make their way through the courts, from Alabama to Missouri to Louisiana to the Supreme Court, we turn to Abortion Access Front for the latest in pro-choice information and activism around the country. Political comedian and Abortion Access Front founder Lizz Winstead joins me on the show today to talk more about the latest news and their upcoming campaign.
The radical right of today started with a 1981 gathering of Republican operatives, evangelicals, oil barons and gun lobbyists who came together to form the Council for National Policy. Award winning author and media analyst, Anne Nelson, investigates this coalition and the intersections of power, money and media that fuel it. She joins me on the show today to talk about her new book, Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right, and pull back the curtain on the operatives working both inside and outside of the government.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from testimony in the impeachment investigations to a riot among Republicans to the North Carolina court’s rebuke of the Republican partisan gerrymandered district map. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
