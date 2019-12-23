Tune in for the annual Angel & Turkey Awards show where we celebrate the heroes of the progressive movement and call out the biggest losers, obstructionists and villains. Tell us who you'd like to nominate for an award.
Monday, December 23, 2019
Angel & Turkey Awards on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Tune in for the annual Angel & Turkey Awards show where we celebrate the heroes of the progressive movement and call out the biggest losers, obstructionists and villains. Tell us who you'd like to nominate for an award.

