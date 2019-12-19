Thursday, December 19, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on the Texas v. United States challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which could potentially impact healthcare for millions. Vox Senior Correspondent Ian Millhiser breaks down what the ruling means. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it, plus impeachment.
Yesterday, for the third time in American history, Congress voted to impeach the President. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton has been covering the impeachment developments through this process. She joins me on the show to talk all about the latest.
