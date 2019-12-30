Monday, December 30, 2019
New Year's Shows 12/31/2019 and 1/1/2020
New Year's Eve, tune in to hear a rebroadcast of our annual Angel & Turkey Awards show where we celebrate the heroes of the progressive movement and call out the biggest losers, obstructionists and villains.
New Year's Day, tune in to hear a special best-of program featuring interviews with Tom LoBianco, author of Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House, and Jodi Kantor, author of She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.
Plus, Progress Avengers where SiriusXM Progress’ hosts reflect on 2019 and the decade as we look to 2020.
Michelangelo will return on Thursday January 2nd.
