Thursday, January 02, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
We kick off 2020 where we left off in 2019—with the latest on impeachment and investigations into Trump and Ukraine. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following it all. She joins me on the show today to talk about recent developments.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:52 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|