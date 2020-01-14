Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
With the marriage of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, two family dynasties built on opportunism were joined, and now they sit in the White House. Co-host of the Trump, Inc. podcast, Andrea Bernstein, discusses their ascendancy in her new book American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the ongoing struggle over witnesses in the impeachment trial, restoring the right to vote for ex-felons in Florida and more. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:13 PM
