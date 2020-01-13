Monday, January 13, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Over the past few days, Trump's claim about an imminent threat from Iran on US embassies has been disintegrating and impeachment pressures keep ratcheting up. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather“Digby” Parton has been covering the all the top news and joins me on the show to talk all about the latest.
