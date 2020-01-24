Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Friday, January 24, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the impeachment trial continues, we dig deeper into the arguments and the evidence. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following it all. She joins me on the show today to talk about recent developments.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the impeachment trial underway. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
