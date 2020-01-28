Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today, Trump’s defense finishes arguments in the impeachment trial as the Democrats’ push for witnesses and documents continues. House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee member Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) joins me on the show today to talk about the latest in the impeachment trial and more from Capitol Hill.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from the impeachment trial to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the “public charge rule,” to the Florida State Supreme Court overturning precedent on allowing the death penalty without unanimous jury verdicts. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
