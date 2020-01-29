The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From covering rival narratives of the Trump and Ukraine, to the speculation around the potential Senate vote to call witnesses, to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s blowup at an NPR reporter, the media has been in a frenzy when it comes to impeachment. Contributor to Daily Kos and media analyst Eric Boehlert, has been following the media’s portrayal of impeachment closely. He joins me on the show to discuss the forces shaping the news.
The impeachment trial continues as the Primary Election season gets underway, bringing together the defining political events of 2020. Co-editor of The American Prospect, author and professor at Brandeis University Robert Kuttner argues for a progressive candidate to beat Trump in his most recent book The Stakes: 2020 and the Survival of American Democracy. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the election, impeachment and more.
