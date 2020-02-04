Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we wait for the Iowa caucus results, we talk to Iowa congressional candidate and JD Scholten, who is working to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Steve King. He joins me on the show today to share details from on the ground and the caucus site he oversaw in the Hawkeye State.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from the impeachment trial’s closing arguments to a win for voting rights in the Appeals Court. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
