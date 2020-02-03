The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, February 03, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the impeachment trial arguments wrap up this afternoon, the Iowa Caucus begins tonight—the official kick off of the Primary Election season. Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) is on the ground in Iowa and joins me to talk about all the caucus, impeachment and more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the vote against witnesses in the impeachment trial today to new emails about Trump’s Ukraine involvement to today’s Iowa caucus. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more while he's on the ground in Iowa. John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
