Thursday, February 13, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The Trump-Pence administration continues to target marginalized communities with new regulations, prioritizing religious group interests over LGBTQ people and other groups. Proposed rules could allow federal agencies and tax-payer-funded services to discriminate against vulnerable groups that go against their beliefs. Associate Law Director of the Human Rights Campaign, Robin Maril, joins me on the show to talk all about these latest attacks on rights and how to submit a public comment.
