Friday, February 14, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been following the media’s coverage of the White House, the campaign trail and beyond. He joins me on the show to discuss the latest coverage of Trump’s abuses of power, the primaries and more.
Grassroots organizer, Political strategist, Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party & founder of the grassroots advocacy group Bold Nebraska, Jane Kleeb, wants to reconnect progressive candidates with rural voters in her new book, Harvest The Vote: How Democrats Can Win Again In Rural America. She joins us on the show today to discuss the opportunities for democrats to reconnect with rural America, seeking common ground in the urban-rural divide.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the New Hampshire Primary Election, the controversy over Roger Stone’s sentencing and Trump’s latest attempt to fund the border wall with Defense Department dollars. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:32 PM
