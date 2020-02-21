Friday, February 21, 2020
Tomorrow, the presidential primaries shift to Nevada—the first Western state and the most diverse state in the mix so far. Presidential hopefuls have been courting the Latino vote Dean of the UCLA Luskin School and Co-Founder and Principal of Latino Decisions, Gary Segura, has been on the pulse of polling Latino voters and analyzing the public opinion in Nevada and nationwide. He joins me on the show to discuss tomorrow’s caucus and more in the 2020 election.
Activist and author, Barbara Smith, has been a trailblazer in grassroots movements for black, LGBT and women’s rights as the co-founder of the Combahee River Collective and of Kitchen Table: Women of Color Press. She wrote in The Guardian that she is supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders for president because “his leadership offers us the best chance to eradicate the unique injustices that marginalized groups in America endure.” She joins me on the show today to talk more about her activism and why she sees Sanders as the best candidate for 2020.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Nevada presidential debate and upcoming caucus, the sentencing of Roger Stone, and prospects for more election meddling from Russia. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
