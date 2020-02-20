Thursday, February 20, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost, plus reactions to last night's Democratic Party debate.
Radio host and author, Thom Hartmann joins us on the show today to discuss his new book: The Hidden History of: The War on Voting: Who Stole Your Vote - and How to Get It Back. Hear him discuss the voting in America, voter suppression and efforts for reform, plus thoughts on the Primary Election as we approach the Nevada Caucus and Roger Stone’s sentencing.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:48 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|