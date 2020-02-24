Monday, February 24, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From revelations that Russia could be interfering with the 2020 election to Roger Stone’s sentencing controversy, national security issues are in focus. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following it all. She joins me on the show today to talk about recent developments.
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Nevada Caucus on Saturday with 46.8 percent of the vote in a crowded field. As the nation looks to the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday contests, we check in with Deputy Campaign Manager for Bernie Sanders 2020, Ari Rabin-Havt, to get the latest from the campaign trail.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the Nevada Caucus to concerns about Russians interfering with the 2020 election to Trump commuting former Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:09 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|