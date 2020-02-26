Media critic and
creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been following the
media’s coverage of the Coronavirus, the White House and beyond. He joins me on
the show to discuss the media crucified Obama over Ebola but is giving Trump a
pass on Coronavirus.
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
MSNBC contributor and legal analyst, Jill Wine-Banks, first burst onto American TVs while serving as an assistant Watergate special prosecutor. Nicknamed “the mini-skirted lawyer” by the media, she fought for justice and accountability as the only woman on the legal team. In her new memoir The Watergate Girl: My Fight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President, she provides a view into a troubled time in American history, much like today, when Americans feared for the future of democracy and women stood up for equal treatment. She joins me on the show today to talk about her Watergate career and why she thinks Trump is more dangerous than Nixon.
