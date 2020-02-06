Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
As we digest the latest from the impeachment vote, Trump’s prayer breakfast speech and Iowa, we turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather“Digby” Parton. She has been following all the developments and joins me on the show to talk about the latest.
