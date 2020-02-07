Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, February 07, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we dig out of the Iowa caucus confusion and prepare for the New Hampshire debate and Primary, we’re unpacking the latest in the presidential candidates’ standings and strategies. National affairs correspondent at The Nation, Jeet Heer, wrote about the impact of Iowa on the campaigns and more in the Democratic Party primary. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the impeachment acquittal, the drawn-out reporting of Iowa Caucus results and Trump’s vindictive speech at the National Prayer Breakfast. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
