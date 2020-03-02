Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, March 02, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Reporter Tom LoBianco has been following Mike Pence from his first campaign rally in Columbus, Indiana to his ascendancy to Vice President. Now that Pence is at the helm of the White House’s response to the threat of Coronavirus, we turn to LoBianco, author of Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House, to examine the Vice President’s failures with Indiana’s HIV outbreak and more. He joins me on the show today to discuss Pence from his Indiana days to his latest role.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the South Carolina Primary to the White House appointing VP Mike Pence as Coronavirus Czar to Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar dropping out of the presidential race John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
