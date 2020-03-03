Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we digest the latest in the Coronavirus threat, Super Tuesday and more, we turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton. She has been following all the developments and joins me on the show to talk about the latest.
The Trump administration has transformed the response to the Coronavirus into a directive to further its own policy objectives. Journalist, author and writer for The Nation, Sasha Abramsky, writes about it in his article “Trump Is Using Pandemic Panic to Ramp Up Attacks on Migrants.” He joins me on the show today to talk all about it, plus the impact of America’s health insurance crisis on the spread of the virus.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court taking up a case that could redefine healthcare, to oral arguments in a case on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, to Super Tuesday contests in 14 states around the country. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
