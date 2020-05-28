Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Trump claims he is giving Americans relief through a payroll tax holiday, but the plan would undermine America's already weakened social safety net. Former deputy campaign manager for Sanders 2020, Ari Rabin-Havt, writes about the latest plan to "bankrupt" and privatize social security for Jacobin Magazine. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it, the 2020 election and more.
Trump—a serial adulterer who paid off a porn star and struggles to quote from the Bible--would seem like an unlikely hero for Evangelicals, and yet they continue to embrace his presidency. Reporting Fellow with Type Investigations, Sarah Posner, examines the story of Christian Nationalism and how Trump is a culmination of five decades of political organizing. She joins me on the show to discuss her new book Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship atthe Altar of Donald Trump.
