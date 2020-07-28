While the pandemic continues to spread and the misinformation from the Trump administration continues, the press is still reluctant to question Trump’s behavior and its root causes. Associate Professor of Journalism at New York University and the author of PressThink.org, Jay Rosen, joins me on the show today to discuss the lack of scrutiny on Trump and the myth that he has “changed his tone.”
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Attorney General William Barr testifying before congress, the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 that a church cannot flout COVID-19 restrictions, and more. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|