Friday, July 24, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As Trump prepares to send more federal forces into “Democrat” cities in support of his “law and order” push, we look at the civil liberty issues at stake. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, joins Michelangelo to talk about it, plus more on the pandemic and schools, 2020 and beyond.
Southwestern Texas congressional district 23 stretches from western San Antonio to just outside El Paso. Democratic Party candidate Gina Ortiz Jones nearly won the district in 2018, and she’s back to win in 2020. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her campaign, the pandemic’s impact on Texas and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the RNC in Jacksonville getting cancelled, the Trump administration sending federal troops into Portland and other cities, and more reflections on the life and legacy of John Lewis. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
