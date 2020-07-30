Thursday, July 30, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Educator and organizer Dana Balter brought a competitive challenge to incumbent Republican Rep. John Katko in New York’s 24th congressional district in 2018. She’s been building on that momentum to unseat him this year and turn the central and western New York district blue. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her campaign.
In recent years, we’ve seen incredible gains for LGBTQ rights around the globe, as well as dangerous setbacks. South African journalist and author Mark Gevisser brings these stories together in his new book The Pink Line: Journeys Across the World's Queer Frontiers. He joins me today to explore these tensions and share the in-depth stories he chronicles from LGBTQ people in different countries.
