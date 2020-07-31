Friday, July 31, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
For weeks, federal forces that Trump dispatched to Portland used aggressive tactics on protesters, from use of force, to tear gas (even Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed) and intimidation. A temporary restraining order was supposed to put a check on Department of Homeland Security attacks on journalists on the scene, but Ken Klippenstein at The Nation obtained a document from DHS that instructs employees on how to work around the order. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest in Portland.
Former St. Lawrence County legislator, Tedra Cobb, is challenging Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik in a bid to turn northeastern New York State’s 21st congressional district blue. Building on her 2018 and longtime career in healthcare advocacy, Cobb’s campaign has been gaining nationwide attention. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it and her efforts to unseat one of Trump’s biggest defenders.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with growing interest in mail-in voting, Rep. John Lewis’ funeral, and more. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
