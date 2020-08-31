Scrutiny on Trump and his associates continues with the latest developments in the case against former Trump advisor Michael Flynn, the RNC selling Trump as the “Law and Order” president, and questions about the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel joins me on the show today to discuss it all.
Last week, 17 year-old Kyle Rittenhouse shot at black lives matter protesters in Kenosha, WI, killing two and wounding a third. Senior investigative reporter at the Southern PovertyLaw Center, Michael Edison Hayden, conducted a detailed analysis of one of the members of that militia group, Ryan Balch, a man steeped in Hitler speeches, calls for violence against leftists and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories who says he marched with Rittenhouse. Hayden joins me on the show today to discuss the white supremacist language and ties that were exposed.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the
Republican National Convention to upheaval and calls for reform in Wisconsin
after the police shooting of Jacob Blake and militia shooting of protestors,
and the killing of a far-right extremist at a protest in Portland. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily
newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
