From the Democrats’ messages of unity and solutions last week to the Republicans’ warnings of socialism and destruction, the parties have been presenting their campaigns to the public. Political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay joins me on the show to breakdown night one of the RNC, reflect on last week’s DNC and more.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from a judge rejecting Trump’s latest attempt to avoid the subpoena of his tax records to more attacks on mail-in ballots from the administration. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
