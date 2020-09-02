Earlier today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

Trump and his supports have attacked themselves to a “law and order” message, despite the fact that the upheaval is taking place on Trump’s watch. PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert. He joins me on the show to talk about the RNC messaging, latest press coverage and more.
Throughout the
coronavirus pandemic, Trump has lashed out at the media and experts, calling it
all a “hoax” with his messages both fed and amplified by Fox News. Chief media
correspondent for CNN Worldwide and anchor of Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter, interviewed hundreds of current and former Fox insiders for his
new book, Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth. He joins me on the show today to discuss the tangled relationship
between Trump and Fox News.
From Capitol Hill to
the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at
Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest
immigration news on the RNC’s naturalization ceremony stunt, Trump’s decaying
border wall, and more.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|