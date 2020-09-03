Earlier today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Despite the administration’s claims about the pandemic ending,
coronavirus continues to spread across the US, especially as Labor Day travel
rises and more schools encounter outbreaks. The former administrator of the
Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services for Obama and host of the podcast In the Bubble, Andy Slavitt, has been on the ground working to bring vital supplies, medical
knowledge and clear solutions together. He joins me to talk about the race for
a vaccine, federal agencies caving to political pressure, and more on the COVID
outlook in the coming months.
