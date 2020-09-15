Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Wildfires in the West have burned 4.9 million acres of land while tropical storms are raging more than ever before in the Gulf. Yet, Trump and his administration have largely ignored these crises, abandoned the victims, and repeatedly claimed climate change is a hoax. Executive Director of Climate Power 2020, Lori Lodes, joins me on the show today to talk about the urgent need for federal leadership on environmental issues.

From sowing confusion to putting up obstacles to voters, Trump has been working to sabotage voting, but on November 3rd, the election will go on. Director of the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, Wendy Weiser, joins me on the show today to talk about election issues and pushing for free and fair elections.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from more obstacles for ex-felons trying to vote in Florida to Wisconsin election preparations to Pennsylvania’s COVID restrictions being deemed “unconstitutional.” Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:04 PM



