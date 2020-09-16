As we approach November 3rd, Wisconsin is in the national spotlight as a battleground state and recent polls show Biden leading over Trump Co-Chair of the Progressive Caucus, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), joins me on the show today to talk about the latest from the Badger State and more from Capitol Hill.
As Poland, America and nations around the country contend with the growth of authoritarianism, Pulitzer Prize winning historian and journalist Anne Applebaum digs into the forces at play. She writes about the shifts in her new book Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism. She joins me on the show today to discuss the rise of authoritarianism in the West and the people fueling the movements.
