Thursday, September 17, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

A longtime advocate for systemic change, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA-13) continues to push for reform on Capitol Hill from accountability to addressing racism in America to economic equality and much more. She joins me to talk about the latest from California and the halls of Congress.

During quarantine, Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas launched Meidas Touch, a new Democratic political action committee that's produced a string of viral ads. Now, they’re joining SiriusXM Progress’ airwaves every Saturday at 2pmET/11amPT to dig into the latest news, videos and listener calls leading up to the election. Ben and Brett join me today to preview the show.

Three-term Michigan State Representative Jon Hoadley is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Fred Upton to represent Michigan’s 6th congressional district. The National Republican Congressional Committee has engaged in hateful homophobic attacks, trying to smear Hoadley. Hoadley joins me on the show today to talk about countering the attacks, his campaign and more.

