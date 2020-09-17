Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
A longtime advocate for systemic
change, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA-13) continues to push for reform on
Capitol Hill from accountability to addressing racism in America to economic
equality and much more. She joins me to talk about the latest from California
and the halls of Congress.
During quarantine, Ben, Brett and
Jordan Meiselas launched Meidas Touch, a new Democratic political action
committee that's produced a string of viral ads. Now, they’re joining SiriusXM
Progress’ airwaves every Saturday at 2pmET/11amPT to dig into the latest news,
videos and listener calls leading up to the election. Ben and Brett join me
today to preview the show.
Three-term Michigan State Representative Jon Hoadley is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Fred Upton to represent Michigan’s 6th congressional district. The National Republican Congressional Committee has engaged in hateful homophobic attacks, trying to smear Hoadley. Hoadley joins me on the show today to talk about countering the attacks, his campaign and more.
