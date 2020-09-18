Reporting Fellow with Type Investigations and chronicler of the Christian Right, Sarah Posner, writes in the New York Times about how QAnon conspiracy theories have gained in popularity among evangelicals. She joins me on the show to talk about the connections and how pastors are reacting.
As we cope with the
pandemic, the election and more at this critical time in America, humorist and
playwright, Paul Rudnick takes on this historic moment in a new
political satire for HBO, Coastal Elites. Initially conceived
for the theater, the socially distanced production explores politics and more
through five characters. The movie stars Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy,
Sarah Paulson, and Issa Rae. Rudnick joins me on the show today to talk all
about the quarantine-era movie.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump contradicting the CDC, Attorney General Bill Barr comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery and the administration’s new Patriotic Education initiative. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Political strategist and frequent guest host Joe Sudbay returns to SiriusXM Progress with “State of the States” to prepare us for the election. The show will focus on key battleground states that also have competitive state legislature contests, including Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. He joins me on the show to preview the series, which launches on this weekend and can be heard on Saturdays at 3pmET/12pmPT.
