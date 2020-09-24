Thursday, September 24, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Trump and the Republicans are poised to rush a new Supreme Court nominee in, despite precedent and timelines. Public affairs director at Democracy Forward and former Deputy Chief of Staff to Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV), Adam Jentleson, writes in the New York Times about how the Democrats can respond. He joins me on the show today to talk about how to apply maximum pressure, brand the nomination process as illegitimate and lay the groundwork for reform.

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

This Saturday, Trump will announce his Supreme Court nomination. Tune in from 5pmET to 7pmET for special coverage hosted by political strategist Joe Sudbay. He also hosts the special series “State of the States” focusing on key battleground states that also have competitive state legislature contests, Saturdays at 3pmET/12pmPT. He joins me today to talk all about the programs and more of the latest news.

