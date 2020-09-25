Trump, McConnell and company prepare to push a Supreme Court nominee through despite GOP precedent of not appointing a new justice in an election year. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, has been covering the developments, how the Democrats should plan to expand the Supreme Court and more. He joins me to talk about the nomination, the future of the Supreme Court and more.
Former FBI Deputy
Assistant Director of Counterintelligence, Peter Strzok, was an
instrumental part of the Special Counsel’s Office and Robert Mueller’s investigation
into the Trump campaign and Russia. He writes about the experience and the
urgency of the moment as we approach the election in his new book Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump. He joins
me on the show today to talk all about it and more of the latest news.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump and McConnell ramming a new Supreme Court Justice through, Trump raising doubts about a peaceful transition of power and confirmed coronavirus deaths topping 200,000 in America. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
