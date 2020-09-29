Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, to early voting and
mail-in ballot rules and confusion, to tonight’s presidential debate. Mark
returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Activist Sarah McBride is running for Delaware’s State Senate (District 1), and could soon become the first transgender state senator in the nation. She joins me on the show today to talk about her path from advocacy through Delaware and the Obama White House to running for office.
The GOP and Trump administration have been working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act on multiple fronts, including through the courts. Senior national correspondent at HuffPost Jonathan Cohn writes about how putting Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court would appear to be bad news for the Affordable Care Act and the tens of millions of Americans who depend on it. He joins me on the show today to talk about healthcare, the Supreme Court and more.
