With Trump and the GOP
braying about “law and order,” we turn to the large-scale criminal activity
happening at the White House and corporations around the country. Legal scholar
and advocate, Jennifer Taub of Western New England University School of Law, Big Dirty Money: The Shocking Injustice and Unseen Cost of White Collar Crime. She
joins me on the show to talk all about how cheating the public has become the
new normal, plus Trump’s taxes and the presidential debate.
Yesterday, the first presidential debate of 2020 brought Trump and Biden together for a chaotic night of exchanges full of lies, hostility and manipulation from the President. We turn to political strategist Joe Sudbay, host of the special SiriusXM Progress series “State of the States” focusing on key battleground states that also have competitive state legislature contests (Saturdays at 3pmET/12pmPT) to dig into the disorder. He joins me today to talk all about the debate, the election and more.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news, the presidential debate and more.
