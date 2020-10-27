oday on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

With the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the conservative battle against the Affordable Care Act has been further energized. That move would leave millions without insurance and could also undo progress on a major federal effort to end HIV. Benjamin Ryan who is an editor-at-large at POZ magazine, wrote all about the potential impact of the end of the Affordable Care in The Guardian. He joins me on the show today to discuss the ramifications.
Three-term Michigan State Representative and small-business owner Jon Hoadley is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Fred Upton to represent Michigan’s 6th congressional district. Hoadley has been combatting homophobic smears and other attacks from his opponent as he campaigns for progressive change in the Kalamazoo area. He joins me on the show today to talk about countering the attacks, his campaign and more.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the fast-tracked confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to louder calls from Democrats to expand the Supreme Court to more voter suppression cases. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
