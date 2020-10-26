As the Senate rushes through the confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, the abuses of the Trump administration continue to climb. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, has been covering the latest news on everything from the confirmation vote to the stimulus negotiations. He joins me on the show today to talk more about the Trump and GOP abuses, as well as his arguments for why there should be a Truth and Reconciliation Commission charged with investigating Trump and his enablers.
As the GOP fast-tracks
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett through and continues to stall on the
stimulus, the push for Democrats to flip the senate is more urgent than ever.
Decorated veteran and mayor of Shreveport, Adrian Perkins, is running
for Senate in Louisiana and could soon unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Bill
Cassidy. He joins me on the show today to talk about his campaign, getting out
the vote and more.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from
millions more early votes cast to the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney
Barrett moving to a final vote today to the candidates’ 60 Minutes interviews
and spectacles. John returns to the show
today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs
correspondent, a contributing writer for The
Progressive and In These Times
and the associate editor of The Capital
Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
