As the Senate rushes through the confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, the abuses of the Trump administration continue to climb. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, has been covering the latest news on everything from the confirmation vote to the stimulus negotiations. He joins me on the show today to talk more about the Trump and GOP abuses, as well as his arguments for why there should be a Truth and Reconciliation Commission charged with investigating Trump and his enablers.

As the GOP fast-tracks Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett through and continues to stall on the stimulus, the push for Democrats to flip the senate is more urgent than ever. Decorated veteran and mayor of Shreveport, Adrian Perkins, is running for Senate in Louisiana and could soon unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy. He joins me on the show today to talk about his campaign, getting out the vote and more.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from millions more early votes cast to the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett moving to a final vote today to the candidates’ 60 Minutes interviews and spectacles.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

