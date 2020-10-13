Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett stands before the Senate today, her record on voting issues and siding with Republicans could have major consequences for the outcome of the election and voting rights moving forward. Senior reporter at Mother Jones, Ari Berman, joins me on the show today to talk all what Amy Coney Barrett would mean for the court.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to a battle over ballot collection in California and the mixed experiences different states are having with early voting. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more. 

