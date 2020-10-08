Thursday, October 08, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As we unpack last night’s Vice Presidential candidate debate, we turn to Daily Beast editor-at-large and co-host of the podcast The New Abnormal, Molly Jong-Fast. She joins me on the show today to discuss it all from interruptions to calling out the Trump administration to a famous fly.

This week we’ve been juggling lies and stunts surrounding Trump’s COVID diagnosis and treatment, the Vice Presidential debate, the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, the latest election polling numbers and much more. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton joins me on the show today talk about all the latest news. 

