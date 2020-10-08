As we unpack last night’s Vice Presidential candidate debate, we turn to Daily Beast editor-at-large and co-host of the podcast The New Abnormal, Molly Jong-Fast. She joins me on the show today to discuss it all from interruptions to calling out the Trump administration to a famous fly.
This week
we’ve been juggling lies and stunts surrounding Trump’s COVID diagnosis and
treatment, the Vice Presidential debate, the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov.
Whitmer, the latest election polling numbers and much more. Salon contributing
writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton joins
me on the show today talk about all the latest news.
