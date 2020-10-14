As the senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett continue, she reveals more and more of her positions through her statements, her evasions and her record. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, has been monitoring the hearings and joins me on the show today to talk all about them and the future of the Supreme Court.
Trump and the GOP are railroading the confirmation of Supreme Court
justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett just in time for the election and the
Affordable Care Act coming before the court in November. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin has fought for
healthcare and other key issues that could be jeopardized by the Supreme Court.
She joins me on the show today to discuss the nomination, healthcare and more.
From Capitol Hill to
the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at
Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest on
ICE and prison abuses and revelations about the child separation policy, plus
more top news.
