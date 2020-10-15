Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
With less than three weeks to go before election day, we’re checking in on election forecasts and contests around the nation. Editor of The Cycle, Senior Adviser at the Lincoln Project, host of the youtube show/podcast The Election Whisperer, Rachel Bitecofer, has been analyzing her forecasting models and picking through the noise to help focus on the real trends. She joins me on the show to talk all about her latest research and the election contests that have caught her attention.
