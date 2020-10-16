Friday, October 16, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As the presidential candidates took television in rival town halls last night, we saw more of the media’s framing of the contest and their messages exposed. Media critic and founder of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, joins me on the show to talk about the events and more of the latest media coverage as we approach the final days before the election.

The week has been full of news from Supreme Court confirmation hearings to rival presidential candidate town halls to Republicans trying to disavow Trump moments before the election. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton, has been covering it all and she joins me on the show today to dig into the latest. 

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, early voting numbers growing as we countdown to Election Day, and Biden and Trump’s rival televised town hall events.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift, the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

