As the presidential candidates took television in rival town halls last night, we saw more of the media’s framing of the contest and their messages exposed. Media critic and founder of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, joins me on the show to talk about the events and more of the latest media coverage as we approach the final days before the election.
The week
has been full of news from Supreme Court confirmation hearings to rival
presidential candidate town halls to Republicans trying to disavow Trump moments
before the election. Salon contributing writer and the force behind
Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton, has been covering it all and
she joins me on the show today to dig into the latest.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with confirmation hearings for Supreme
Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, early voting numbers growing as we countdown
to Election Day, and Biden and Trump’s rival televised town hall events. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift, the
Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture.
