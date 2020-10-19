House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee member, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), has been on the frontlines of Congress’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, economic turmoil and more. He joins me on the show today to share more from California and Capitol Hill.
Democratic Party candidate for the Georgia Senate Jon Ossoff has out-raised and out-polled Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue as his campaign keeps growing. He joins me on the show today to talk about the movement for change and more from the Peach State.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from early voting as we countdown to election day to Trump’s ongoing rallies and rhetoric and more. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|